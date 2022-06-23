The Hall County Board of Commissioners adopted a near $380 million budget Wednesday (June 22) for fiscal year 2023.
The general fund budget is approximately $127.6 million. The general fund millage rate, which is the property tax rate that supports general maintenance and operations, was reduced from 4.636 mills to 4.141 mills, representing a full rollback due to revaluation. The fire fund millage rate, which supports fire services, remains at 2.65 mills for unincorporated residents and 4.08 for incorporated residents.
Other tax service district millage rates include emergency services at 0.571 mills, development services at 1.005 mills, and parks and leisure at 0.364 mills, all of which remain the same as the 2021 rates.
The FY 2023 budget highlights include compensation adjustments for employees as well as funding for the county’s infrastructure.
“The upcoming fiscal year will include 30 miles of road resurfacing, the construction of Fire Station 17, the renovation of the Hall County Health Department and a number of other crucial capital investments,” said Hall County Financial Services Director Wes Geddings.
Some of these projects will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal program assisting with community development and public health initiatives amidst the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the General Fund, the Fire Fund, and three other tax service districts, the total county budget includes other operating and capital funds that are supported by user fees and other revenue sources. The total county budget for all funds is $379.9 million.
The FY 2023 budget is available at www.hallcounty.org.
