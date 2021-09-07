Mako Labs has moved the COVID-19 testing site from the original location at Allen Creek Soccer Complex to Sherwood Plaza in Gainesville. This is a partnership with Northeast Georgia Health System and District 2 Public Health to help provide the community with greater access to COVID-19 testing.
COVID testing is recommended immediately for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, individuals who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested, even if they are fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated should get tested 3-5 days after exposure. Unvaccinated individuals should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in 5–7 days after last exposure. Please do not go to hospital emergency rooms for COVID testing.
If an individual needs a test for work or school or if they are feeling ill, they can drive-thru and be tested without leaving their car. The testing site will now be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at its new location in Sherwood Plaza - 601 South Enota Dr. NE, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Mako Labs is offering the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. These are not rapid tests, results will become available within 36 to 48 hours after the test is completed. While no appointment is required, registration with Mako Labs is encouraged to decrease wait times at the testing site.
For more information about testing sites available in District 2 or to register for a COVID testing location, visit phdistrict2.org.
