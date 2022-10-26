A Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputy shot and killed a man who fired a shot at him on Tuesday night (Oct. 25), according to an HCSO press release.
Just before 9:45 p.m., a 911 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Hwy. 52 in northeastern Hall County.
According to the HCSO, when a deputy arrived at the scene to investigate, he found a man and a woman standing outside of the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, the male subject reportedly pulled a weapon, firing a shot at the deputy. The deputy reportedly returned fire, striking the man and killing him.
The woman ran from the scene into a wooded area and was apprehended a short time later by other deputies who arrived at the scene, according to the report. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
As is protocol with any officer-involved shooting, the HCSO contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to take the lead in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.