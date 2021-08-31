Labor Day weekend will look a little different this year due to an increased need to be vaccinated due to the Delta surge. Hall County Health Department will be working on Labor Day to vaccinate the community.
On Friday, Sept. 3, Gov. Brian Kemp is providing paid time off for state employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. For this reason, District 2 Public Health Departments will remain open from 8 a.m. until noon to vaccinate all state employees and the public.
On Monday, Sept. 6, the Hall County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations and gas gift cards in the amount of $50 for the first 100 Georgia residents, 18 years and older, to receive their vaccine. The health department will be vaccinating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. it will be closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.