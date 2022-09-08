Vaccine

The Hall County Health Department is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster for ages 12 and older who have received their initial 2-dose series.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.

