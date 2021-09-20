Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have learned the identity of the man whose body was found in Lake Lanier on Sept. 14.
Personnel with the GBI Crime Lab were able to identify the man as Nermin Rustempasic, 42, of Duluth. Sheriff’s Office Investigators notified his next of kin on Monday afternoon, Sept. 20.
The body of Rustempasic, who owned a boat stored at Sunrise Cove Marina, was found near Old Federal Campground.
According to the preliminary investigation, there were no immediate signs of trauma to the body and no initial evidence of foul play.
Autopsy results and a toxicology report from the crime lab are pending.
Deputies responded to a call on Sept. 14 from an individual on a personal watercraft who spotted the body approximately 100 yards from the shore of Old Federal Campground. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Hall County Fire Services and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also sent personnel to the call.
DNR and the sheriff’s office Marine Unit recovered the body, while investigators responded to the shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.