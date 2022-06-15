The Hall County Board of Commissioners is expected to adopt a near $380 million budget for fiscal year 2023 on June 22.
The proposed general fund budget is $127.6 million dollars, which reflects an 11% increase from the
FY22 budget. The general fund incorporates law enforcement, public safety, judicial system, library
and over all government operation funding.
The total proposed budget is $379.9 million dollars, which reflects a 7.2% increase from the FY22
budget. The total budget includes the general Fund, enterprise funds, grant funds and special revenue funds.
The capital expenditures budget for Hall County totals $110.7 million dollars for FY 2023. Highlights
include 30 miles of road resurfacing, Fire Station 17 construction, health department construction and
renovation, sewer system expansion and improvements and substantial HVAC and roof replacement
projects. This budget total includes all funds that have planned capital expenditures for FY 2023.
