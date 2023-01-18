Hall County Sheriff's Office

A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive in Gainesville, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). 

Investigators responded to a 911 call at the residence around 6 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, 33. Evidence at the scene indicated she died of blunt force trauma.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.