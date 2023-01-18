A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive in Gainesville, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Investigators responded to a 911 call at the residence around 6 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, 33. Evidence at the scene indicated she died of blunt force trauma.
A law-enforcement BOLO was issued for the suspect Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, and his vehicle, a black passenger car with markings for a local taxi cab company. A Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Gainesville Police Department Officer conducted a felony stop on the suspect vehicle at a convenience store on E.E. Butler Parkway around 8 p.m. Reyes-Jimenez was arrested there without incident.
Reyes-Jimenez has been charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act (FVA). He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
The victim’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. At this time, there is no known motive for the murder.
