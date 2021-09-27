District 2 Public Health will re-open its mass vaccination site in Hall County and will begin administering all doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will have first dose Moderna and J&J vaccines available upon request.
The Hall County health department will be vaccinating every Saturday starting Oct. 2 (8:30 p.m. to noon) at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center located at 1855 Calvary Church Rd., in Gainesville.
Appointments are not required. If an individual prefers to schedule an appointment, they may do so using the VRAS scheduling system via the District 2 Public Health website (http://phdistrict2.org/). Hours of operation and locations may change due to demand. Reference the schedule of locations and hours posted on the public health website to ensure the vaccine site is operational.
For more information on the COVID-19 booster dose visit the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/) to learn more.
