Hall County residents who need to discard their live Christmas trees may do so free of charge as part of the “Bring One for the Chipper” event.
Hall County’s 12 compactor sites and the Hall County Recycling Center on Chestnut Street will accept trees through Jan. 6.
The trees will be turned into mulch, which is available to Hall County residents at the Hall County Landfill, free of charge, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This initiative not only serves as a way to turn discarded Christmas trees into a great resource for County residents, but it also keeps the trees from taking up valuable space in local landfills,” said Bobby Purdum, Hall County deputy sanitation supervisor.
Trees should be undecorated when dropped off. No artificial trees are accepted.
For more information, contact Hall County Resource Recovery at 770-535-8284.
