The Hall County Planning Commission recently recommended denial of a new site for a South Hall haunted trail attraction known as the “Trail of Terror.”
Applicant Matthew Miller seeks to move the attraction to a 12.99-acre site at 3515 Friendship Rd from its nearby 3760 Friendship Rd. location. But the planning commission voted unanimously on Jan. 17 against recommending a conditional use request and variances required for the haunted trail.
“It is a high-traffic area, and I just have a lot of problems with that,” said new District 1 Planning Commissioner Frank Sosebee. He added that the location “is too close to the neighboring homeowners there.”
The denial recommendation came after the planning commission heard five residents speak against the proposal, citing traffic, noise and security concerns.
Multiple residents from the nearby Friendship Farms subdivision were among those in opposition. One neighborhood resident feared a high volume of patrons making U-turns in front of the subdivisions. Another pointed to potential difficulty in making left turns out of Friendship Farms subdivision with increased traffic.
“It would be almost impossible,” James Basil said.
The request will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners during a Feb. 23 (6 p.m.) public hearing for a final vote.
