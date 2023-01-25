Hall Co.

The Hall County Planning Commission recently recommended denial of a new site for a South Hall haunted trail attraction known as the “Trail of Terror.”

Applicant Matthew Miller seeks to move the attraction to a 12.99-acre site at 3515 Friendship Rd from its nearby 3760 Friendship Rd. location. But the planning commission voted unanimously on Jan. 17 against recommending a conditional use request and variances required for the haunted trail.

