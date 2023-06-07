Hall County planners gave their OK for a proposed wedding and event venue in South Hall on Tanners Mill Rd. They, however, said no to a variance related to amplified outdoor music.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted 3-0 on Monday (June 5) to recommend approval, with several conditions, of a request from applicant Paden Dunagan for an agri-entertainment venue.
Dunagan seeks to develop the venue on 37 acres at 3263 Tanners Mill Rd. near the intersection with Weaver Rd. Dunagan also seeks a variance to permit outside amplification of “voice, music and/or instruments” before and after wedding ceremonies. The planning board voted 3-0 to recommend denial of that request.
The property is zoned agricultural residential, which allows agri-entertainment use subject to county commission approval. The use and variance requests will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on July 13 for a final vote.
According to planning documents, the applicant would host events in an existing barn on the property. Some weddings, however, would be held outdoors. Events would begin no earlier than 9 a.m. and run no later than 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Hours would extend to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Amplified outdoor music is permitted during wedding ceremonies, but Dunagan is seeking a variance to allow outdoor amplified music before and after ceremonies.
Resident David Jones, who lives on Weaver Rd., spoke against the variance request.
“We don’t want to sit out on the porch at night listening to all the loud music being played over an amplifier,” said Jones, who added that his neighbors had similar concerns.
Hall County planning staff recommended approval of Dunagan’s argi-entertainment venue request, with conditions, but advised denial of the amplification variance. Staff said that Dunagan’s proposal did not meet hardship criteria.
