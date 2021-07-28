The Hall County School District (HCSD) has shared its COVID-19 quarantine protocols for the 2021-22 school year.
As of July 28, the Hall County School District will adhere to the following quarantine protocols:
•Contact tracing will continue in the HCSD. After being notified that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials will conduct contact tracing and notify all direct contacts.
•Direct contacts will be notified by a HCSD team member and/or the Department of Public Health.
•Direct contacts will be required to quarantine for 10 days.
•However, direct contacts — both students and Hall County team members —may test on Day 5 (no sooner) and return to school/work on Day 8 following a negative test result.
•Per CDC guidelines, individuals who have been vaccinated or who have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days will not be required to quarantine if identified as a direct contact.
The HCSD will not require individuals to share their vaccination status. However, individuals may choose to share that information with district officials.
Isolation protocols will remain the same: Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
As of July 28, the HCSD is still mask-optional, though masks are recommended when in close contact with others.
