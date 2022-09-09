N1705P50005C.TIF

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch has issued a statement a Sept. 3 regarding an officer-involved shooting in Buford.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), on Sept. 3, around 9:30 p.m., an HCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop of a man, later identified as Marshall Anthony Hooper, age 37, of Buford, riding a motorcycle near McEver Rd. A short pursuit ensued, and the motorcycle crashed. During the attempt to detain Hooper, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper reportedly ignored. The deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooper. Hooper was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.