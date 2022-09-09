Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch has issued a statement a Sept. 3 regarding an officer-involved shooting in Buford.
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), on Sept. 3, around 9:30 p.m., an HCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop of a man, later identified as Marshall Anthony Hooper, age 37, of Buford, riding a motorcycle near McEver Rd. A short pursuit ensued, and the motorcycle crashed. During the attempt to detain Hooper, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper reportedly ignored. The deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooper. Hooper was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Here is Couch’s statement:
“On the night of Sept. 3, one of our traffic enforcement deputies was involved a traffic stop on McEver Road in Buford that ended in a line-of-duty shooting.
During the course of the traffic stop, the suspect wrecked his motorcycle and tried to leave the scene.
The suspect made several furtive actions during the encounter. He first appeared to be manipulating something near his waistband while kneeling by his motorcycle. He then turned his back on the deputy and began walking away from an area lit by the vehicle’s headlights toward a dark, unlit area.
Throughout the encounter, he refused to comply with the deputy’s repeated commands to show him his hands. At one point, the suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.
The deputy fired one round, striking the suspect in the chin area, resulting in a non-life threatening wound. Deputies rendered aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived and transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Following the shooting, investigators determined the object that appeared to be in the suspect’s hand was a black motorcycle glove he was wearing. No weapon was located.
Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous aspects of law enforcement. This is especially true when the traffic stop occurs at night and the suspect attempts to flee, fails to follow lawful commands, and makes an abrupt motion toward the deputy. In this incident, the deputy reasonably believed the suspect was armed and had the intent of firing a weapon.
Our deputies do their best to keep both the public and themselves safe. Often, they are placed in
difficult and dangerous situations where they must make split-second decisions under extremely tense situations that are uncertain and rapidly evolving, without the benefit of hindsight. Thankfully, the deputy was not injured and the suspect will hopefully make a full recovery.
Our deputy remains on administrative leave with pay as the GBI continues its investigation. Once agents complete their work, they will turn over their findings.”
