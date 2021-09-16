Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to identify a body found floating in Lake Lanier Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14, in western Hall County.
Deputies responded to the approximately 5:15 p.m. call from an individual on a personal watercraft who spotted the body approximately 100 yards from the shore of Old Federal Campground. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Hall County Fire Services and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also sent personnel to the call.
DNR and the sheriff’s office Marine Unit recovered the body, while investigators responded to the shore. According to the preliminary investigation, the body of the white male had been in the water for approximately a week. With no immediate means to determine identity or cause and manner of death, investigators sent the body to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on the case can contact Investigators at 770-533-7187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.