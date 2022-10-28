Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has asked for an independent review of her office’s handling of expenses following questions of improper use of county money.
An Oct. 27 report by Fox 5 News alleged that some of Woodward’s personal expenses were reimbursed through a county fund set aside for victims of domestic violence and other crimes.
“I feel this review is necessary to clear the air of any hint of wrongdoing in light of recent accounting errors that led to a few of my personal expenses being mistakenly reimbursed to me from our victim’s support fund,” Woodward wrote in a statement.
The Fox 5 report alleged that some of the personal items paid for through the victim’s fund included noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, baseball caps, items from an antique store, jewelry repair, an antique coffee table, a garden gnome, a SAT-prep course and an LSAT registration fee. The report also claims that she was even reimbursed for her dog's cremation.
Woodward offered a written response to Fox 5’s inquiries. She said most of the expenses specified as unusual were for legitimate items provided to victims, ranging from “furniture to bedding for rehousing to work-related or personal family needs — all within the discretion of our office.”
“Unfortunately, some personal-education expenses and other items submitted were confused as victim expenses by mistake — and have since been reimbursed by me personally,” she wrote.
“This oversight is personally and professionally embarrassing,” Woodward continued. “I take full responsibility and am already taking corrective action to improve our internal procedures and review.”
