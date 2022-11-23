The Gainesville-Hall County metro area has generated $550 million in capital investment in 2022 as it continues to be a hotspot for manufacturing facilities and company headquarter locations.
Last year, Site Selection Magazine named Gainesville-Hall County one of the nation’s top small metros for job creation and investment. Meanwhile, Forbes Magazine has rated Gainesville-Hall County as one of the “Best Small Places for Business & Careers” eight years running.
Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, pointed to a very diverse base of advanced manufacturing.
“It’s because of our advanced manufacturing primarily that we have so much capital investment and the quality of the jobs,” Evans said. “Companies are looking for highly-skilled employees to be able to maintain automation levels in their advanced manufacturing and food processing.”
That diverse base includes automotive, life sciences and equipment. Evans noted that Gainesville-Hall is home to 330 manufacturers and processors, serval of which who have located their North American headquarters in Hall County. He said the Gainesville-Hall area’s strength lies in recruiting a highly-skilled workforce to fill the demand for production and executive jobs.
“We excel and doing both, and that’s where we continue to see the growth,” said Evans, who recently gave a talk to the South Hall Business Coalition about the capital investment growth Gainesville-Hall.
According to Evans, the capital investment is from new industries, but also existing industries investing in equipment and new processes that involve more automation.
He also pointed to the healthcare industry in Hall County, which is a healthcare services center for about 2 million residents. Hospital campuses in Gainesville and the Braselton area are both seeing investments in expansion of services.
“That’s an improvement to quality of life, but also a major economic driver,” Evans said.
With $550 million in investment so far in 2022, Evans said the Gainesville-Hall area isn’t finished.
“We’ll add to that,” he said, speaking in early November. “We’ve got a few more that are in the wings.”
Here’s a look at some of recent investment from industries in Hall County:
•Fox Factory Holding Corp, which designs and develops shock absorbers and racing suspension products, invested more than $95 million in their new manufacturing headquarters and facilities. The company has more than 1,300 employees in Gainesville-Hall County.
•Kubota recently announced plans to add a $140 million manufacturing facility to the company’s campus in Gateway Industrial Centre, employing an additional 500 workers in Gainesville-Hall County, increasing the total to 2,500. The announcement follows Kubota’s opening of their new research and development Center on 280 acres near Hwy. 365. The $85 million development serves as the R&D center for all North America, and the company created nearly 100 jobs in engineering and other technical fields.
•Agile Cold Storage opened a new 150,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Gainesville-Hall County this year, creating
approximately 100 new jobs. The $35 million facility is the fifth cold storage operation in Hall County and will serve a large network of food and pharmaceutical manufacturers relying on cold-chain logistics. Agile Cold Storage is developing a further expansion with an automated freezer and cold storage operation that will add over $95 million in new investment and 10 new, full-time positions.
•The City of Gainesville is developing the infrastructure for a new, 1,300-acre business park between Athens Hwy. and Candler Road. The new Gainesville 85 Business Park will include water features, walking trails and will provide major business infrastructure to support business growth in the community.
• Cottrell, which manufactures and assembles car haulers and equipment, is constructing a new manufacturing facility in Gainesville-Hall County in the new Gainesville 85 Business Park. The company is investing $125 million in the new, 600,000 square foot facility, which will serve as the North Campus and will be located adjacent to their existing South Campus.
•Gainesville-Hall County companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Societal CDMO, R&D Systems (formerly
Atlanta Biologicals), medmix USA, Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network, KAB Health, Apotheca, Inc. and Theragenics are among the top life science firms in Hall County.
•Governor Brian Kemp toured Kubota’s Rough Terrain Vehicle manufacturing operation in Gateway Industrial Centre in Gainesville. A new facility will be constructed on an adjoining site and open in 2024, adding 500 jobs and $140 million in private investment.
•Pattillo Industrial Real Estate plans to develop another 200,000 square foot facility in Flowery Branch.
•The Business Incubator at Brenau University is a public-private partnership that provides support to start-up companies, inventors and entrepreneurs.
•According to the Greater Hall Chamber’s logistics study, Gainesville-Hall County has a growing cluster of 76 logistics firms that employ over 4,800 and provide freight brokerage, 3PL, cold-chain logistics and transportation services.
