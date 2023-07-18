Trail ribbon-cutting

Pictured (L to R) are Mark Pettitt, Hall County School Board; Angela Sheppard, Assistant City Manager, City of Gainesville; Shelly Echols, State Senator; Srikanth Yamala, Community Development and Infrastructure Director, Hall County; Kathy Cooper, Hall County Commissioner, District 1; Derrick McCullum, State Representative; Brian Rochester, Rochester and Associates; Jennifer Herring, Special Assistant to the Vice President of Regional Campuses; Zach Propes, Hall County Administrator; Bill Nash, Hall County Public Works and Utilities Director.

 Photo: Hall County government

Hall County government hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to announce the official opening of the newest portion of the Highlands to Islands Trail at Tumbling Creek, according to a press release from the county. 

The Tumbling Creek Trail extends the existing trail an additional quarter mile from the pedestrian tunnel that runs beneath Atlanta Highway to the new pedestrian bridge near the University of North Georgia campus in Oakwood.

