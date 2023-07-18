Hall County government hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to announce the official opening of the newest portion of the Highlands to Islands Trail at Tumbling Creek, according to a press release from the county.
The Tumbling Creek Trail extends the existing trail an additional quarter mile from the pedestrian tunnel that runs beneath Atlanta Highway to the new pedestrian bridge near the University of North Georgia campus in Oakwood.
“It’s no secret that people want to move to Hall County – whether it’s young families looking to raise their families or retirees looking to live out their golden years. No matter your age, it’s important to be able to enjoy a safe, healthy lifestyle, and this trail is another opportunity for Hall County citizens to thrive,” Hall County District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper said.
The Tumbling Creek Trail captures picturesque views, with a tree-lined trail and a wooden boardwalk that stretches over a naturally flowing creek. This connection will allow people to walk or bike from UNG to Lee Gilmer Airport in Gainesville.
Once complete, the Highlands to Islands Trail System will connect all of Hall County with a 40-mile stretch of paved trails, allowing users to walk or bike from Downtown Gainesville to Lake Lanier Islands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.