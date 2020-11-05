Hall County’s three community centers will resume regular operating hours beginning Monday, Nov. 9.
“After operating the community centers for several months with limited hours, we feel strongly that we can expand our hours of operation while maintaining a safe and healthy environment for visitors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hall County Parks & Leisure Director Mike Little.
Community centers were among the Hall County Government facilities closed due to the pandemic in the spring, but were reopened this summer on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., remaining closed on Saturdays. Beginning Nov. 9, all three facilities, East Hall Community Center, Mulberry Creek Community Center and North Hall Community Center, will open Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The fitness centers will continue to be available for use for 6-8 people at a time," Little said. “In addition, the fitness center equipment will continue to be cleaned and disinfected routinely.”
Community center restrooms will also be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
"As has always been the case, the health and safety of both the public and our employees remains our top priority," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "We appreciate the public’s patience as we’ve evaluated how best to resume normal operations at our community centers in a way that aligns with our commitment to be ‘hALL in.’”
The hALL in initiative is a community-wide effort to encourage the use of masks and other best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, White House and State of Georgia in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hall County Government is one of more than 100 local organizations to take the hALL in pledge, making a commitment to encourage hand sanitizing and hand-washing, to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently, and to encourage social distancing. Learn more at https://www.wearehallin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.