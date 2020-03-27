The Hall County District will keep its campuses closed to in-person-instruction through April 24. The decision comes after an order from Governor Brian Kemp.
School-From-Home will continue for all Hall County students and staff.
“We have every intention of engaging students and advancing their learning for the duration of the closure, as well as for remainder of the school year,” said Will Schofield, Superintendent for Hall County Schools. “Our past experience with digital learning prepared us well for this challenge, and our recent School-From-Home efforts have given us an opportunity to collaborate with each other and build upon that foundation. We are moving forward with learning.”
Spring break will be from April 6 through April 10. School-From-Home and meal deliveries will not take place during the break. Both will resume on April 13 and will continue at least through April 24.
During School-From Home, as long as resources are available and conditions allow, meal deliveries to students will continue on scheduled days of learning and instruction.
