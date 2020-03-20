Governor Kemp’s decision to close all public schools through March 31 will not affect the Hall County School District’s plan to conduct school from home, the school district said.
"We will continue to serve our students and provide quality instruction through our online learning management system and other digital learning opportunities," school leaders state. "Years of planning, trial and error testing, inclement weather days and 'high school from home days,' have prepared us well for a situation of this proportion."
The school system encourages parents and those in supervisory roles to remind students that school is still in session. Teachers are planning and providing lessons daily. There are assignments to be completed.
"Yes, our campuses are closed, but during these challenging times, it is critical that learning continues," district leaders state.
Students and parents with questions about lessons or assignments should reach out to teachers through email.
The district has a technical support system in place for students who experience challenges with district owned devices. Parents or students should call 770-534-6313 and/or visit https://www.hallco.org/web/dld/ if they are experiencing technical difficulties. Support is provided in both English and Spanish.
"The Hall County School District has always believed that education is an effort that should be embraced by families, schools and the local community," the district said. "In times such as these, we have to adapt and work together to ensure that student learning continues for all of our boys and girls. We thank you for your support."
