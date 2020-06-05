Hall County Elections officials are reminding voters that they can cast their ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, June 9.
"If a voter is unclear about where their precinct is located, they can log on to the Secretary of State's My Voter webpage and find out," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "Voters are also welcome to call our office at 770-531-6945."
The Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page can be found at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
A number of measures have been put in place in order to protect poll workers and voters throughout the election season.
"Each person in a precinct will be required to maintain six feet of distance between others," said Wurtz.
In addition, hand sanitizer will be available as voters enter and exit the polling place, and poll workers, who will be wearing masks, will be sanitizing machines between each voter. Signage will also encourage voters to remain socially distanced, to cover their mouth when they cough, to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask if they have one.
"Voters can mail in their completed ballot or drop it off at the drop box outside the Hall County Government Center on Browns Bridge Road to prevent them from even having to find a parking spot or coming into our building," said Wurtz.
The absentee ballot drop box can be found directly across from the government center's front doors and is accessible from the driver's side window.
Absentee ballots must be in the Hall County Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Ballots should not be left at the polling place.
Wurtz said voters who requested an absentee ballot but choose not to submit it and vote in person instead may experience a slight wait as poll workers cancel the voter's absentee ballot before issuing a new, in-person ballot.
