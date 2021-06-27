The Hall County Board of Commissioners recently adopted its FY22 budget and set millage rates.
The General Fund millage rate was reduced from 4.853 mills to 4.636 mills, a full rollback. Other millage rates remained the same as 2020 rates, including the fire fund millage rate (2.65 mill for unincorporated residents and 4.08 mills for incorporated residents); emergency services (0.571 mills); development services (1.005 mills); and parks & leisure (0.364 mills)
The FY22 general fund budget is approximately $112.2 million and includes major functions of the government, including public safety, judicial, general government and libraries. In addition to the general fund, the fire fund and three other tax service districts, the total county budget includes other operating and capital funds that are supported by user fees and other revenue sources, according to a Hall County news release. The total county budget for all funds is $344.5 million.
See more at hallcounty.org.
