Hall County Animal Services recently received a grant totaling $35,000 to purchase pharmaceutical supplies at the Hall County Animal Shelter.
The grant is funded by the Petco Foundation, an organization founded in 1999 that works with more than 4,000 animal welfare organizations across the country.
"We are so grateful for this grant, which will go toward the purchase of various medications, vaccines and other pharmaceutical supplies to ensure the animals that come into the shelter are getting the best care possible," said Stephanie List, Program Coordinator with Hall County Animal Services.
The shelter continues to operate under the "best practices" outlined by Best Friends Animal Society, which were adopted in 2018. One best practice was the implementation of the Hall County Animal Shelter's Community Cat Program, which encourages the
safe, humane entrapment and subsequent spaying/neutering of feral cats as a healthy way to control the animal's population — a program that will benefit from the grant funding from the Petco Foundation."
"Hall County Animal Services will be sure to maximize every penny of this grant for the betterment of our animal community," said List.
List accepted the ceremonial check recently at the Petco store in Dawsonville.
