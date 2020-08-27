The Hall County Animal Shelter has been recognized with the Transformational Change Award from Best Friends Animal Society.
"Hall County is a great example of how any county can achieve a high rate of live outcomes with dedicated leadership, community support and a shift in shelter policies," said Carrie Ducote, Senior Manager of Georgia for Best Friends Animal Society. "It's through partnerships like this that the lives of countless animals can be saved."
In February 2019, the Hall County Board of Commissioners formally adopted many of the recommendations set forth in an independent audit of the Shelter by Best Friends Animal Society, which included a resolution to achieve a 90% live outcome rate. According to Best Friends, a shelter saving at least 90% of the dogs and cats it's admitting is designated as no-kill.
Following the audit, several recommendations were implemented at the shelter, including the establishment of a Community Cat Program to effectively control the feral cat population. In addition, a Managed Intake Program was launched, which ensures all possible avenues are exhausted before an animal is surrendered to the shelter.
"The staff and volunteers at the Hall County Animal Shelter fully embraced these and other positive changes in order to reach and maintain a 90-percent live outcome rate," Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said. "I would like to personally congratulate them and this great community for their efforts in helping us achieve a transformation worthy of this distinct honor."
The Hall County Animal Shelter was selected for the Transformational Change Award based on national shelter data and work from calendar year 2019 (compared to 2018).
"It's incredible to see so many shelters around the nation taking dramatic steps to increase lifesaving," said Brent Toellner, senior director, national programs for Best Friends Animal Society. "Whether it be through new programming, progressive leadership or better collaborative partnerships, these groups are showing that lifesaving success is possible regardless of a shelter's size or location."
The complete assessment by Best Friends Animal Society for Hall County Animal Services can be found online at www.hallcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.