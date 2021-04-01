Hall County will begin receiving applications for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday, April 6, at 9 a.m. to assist county residents who have been financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Hall County residents have lost their jobs and are having problems paying their monthly rent,” said Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins. “Hall County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will allow us to offer tangible help to tenants at risk of homelessness.”
Households in Hall County who have individuals who qualified for unemployment benefits, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are highly encouraged to apply.
Eligibility requirements include households that are at or below 80% of the area median income as well as meet other criteria. Per federal guidelines, Hall County will prioritize applications for households at or below 50% of the area median income level, and households where one or more members are currently unemployed and have been for at least 90 days.
Landlords must provide a signed W-9 form in addition to verifying contact information. If the tenant is unable to supply, the landlord must supply a copy of the lease and any past due or eviction notices.
Successful applicants can receive up to 12 months of rental assistance, for past due rent or for prospective rent, not to exceed $12,500. Housing assistance payments will be paid to the landlord or leasing agent for a rental unit.
Hall County was awarded just over $6 million in federal funding for this program through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
“We are honored to help administer these funds, which will undoubtedly help numerous Hall County residents as they deal with the devastating and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Higgins.
Anyone interested in applying for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program should gather the necessary supporting documentation, which is listed on the Hall County website, ahead of applications opening April 6. Owners and landlords are also encouraged to apply on behalf of eligible tenants, who must co-sign the application.
To access the program application, visit www.hallcounty.org/rentalassistance or call 855-718-4630.
