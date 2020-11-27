Hall County recently released details on early in-person voting for the Jan. 5 runoff elections.
The Hall County Elections Board recently approved plans to hold early voting for three weeks beginning Dec. 14.
Ballots may be cast weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of the following locations:
- City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner, Wood and Smith Building) - 100 Brenau Ave., Gainesville.
- East Hall Community Center - 3911 P. Davidson Rd., Gainesville.
- North Hall Community Center - 4175 Nopone Rd., Gainesville.
- Spout Springs Library - 6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch.
There will be no voting on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 or Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The last day to vote early, in-person will be Thursday, Dec. 31.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we will continue to adhere to the health safety guidelines outlined by the CDC, State of Georgia and White House,” said Elections Director Lori Wurtz. “This will include frequent cleaning of voting machines and adherence to social distancing guidelines. Voters are highly encouraged to wear a mask at the precinct.”
Voters returning absentee ballots may utilize the two ballot drop boxes that were previously available during the General Election. One is located at the Hall County Government Center (2875 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30504) and the other is located at Spout Springs Library (6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542).
