Several Hall County facilities will reopen next week in the next phase of Hall County Government's reopening plan.
Beginning June 1, Hall County's three community centers will reopen their walking track and fitness centers with some guidelines in place. On June 2, the Hall County Animal Shelter will be opening their facility to the public for appointment only. The Hall County Extension Office is also open to the public by appointment only.
"This is the next step in the county's controlled reopening plan, which has been designed to protect both Hall County employees and the public as we seek to maintain social distancing guidelines as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, state officials and the White House," said Zach Propes, assistant Hall County Administrator.
The animal shelter, extension office, as well as the community centers, are in the second wave of county facilities to ease restrictions after being closed due to the nationwide health crisis. A number of departments within the Hall County Government Center reopened May 18 for appointments only. The Hall County Farmers Market also reopened with new health and safety measures in place.
"We have had an opportunity to evaluate and refine how we serve citizens during this unprecedented time, and we feel confident that we can expand our services to the public in a safe and thoughtful way," said Propes.
ANIMAL SHELTER
The Hall County Animal Shelter has been facilitating online adoptions for more than a month with appointments available Mondays through Thursdays. The shelter will now extend appointment availability to Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photos and information about each shelter pet will continue to be available online, which is also where the public can find adoption application forms.
Once an applicant submits their form, they will be allowed to schedule an appointment to see one animal. Appointments may be made by contacting Adoption Supervisor Trey Garcia at 678-450-1587 or tgarcia@hallcounty.org. Members of the public not interested in adoptions may also schedule appointments at the animal shelter using the same contact information listed above.
COMMUNITY CENTERS
At Hall County's community centers, all indoor walking tracks will reopen — as will the fitness centers but with some new guidelines in place.
"The fitness centers will be available for use in 1-hour increments for 6-8 people at a time by appointment only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.," Hall County Community Services and Parks Director Mike Little said. "Citizens are asked to call the community center and book an appointment with staff."
Phone numbers for each community center are listed below:
East Hall Community Center: 678-450-1540
Mulberry Creek Community Center: 770-965-7140
North Hall Community Center: 770-535-8280
In addition, the fitness center equipment will be disinfected each hour after each session. Community center restrooms will also be cleaned and disinfected routinely.
"The community centers will not be open on Saturdays with the exception of May 30, when both the North Hall and East Hall community center will be open for early voting only," said Little.
The North Hall Technology Center will also be offering curbside library service beginning June 1, joining all other Hall County library branches. Virtual programs, including story times, continue via the library's Facebook page. More information is available at www.hallcountylibrary.org.
EXTENSION OFFICE
Additionally, the Hall County Extension Office is open to the public for appointments only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment can call one of the following people/numbers:
Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, Garrett Hibbs, 770-535-8293
Family and Consumer Sciences, Carin Booth, 770-535-8293
4-H and Youth Development, Judy Tilford, 770-535-8291
"Staff will re-evaluate this mode of operation in mid-June in order to determine when and how to further reopen County facilities as well as park playgrounds, pavilions and public restrooms," Propes said. "We want to continue to encourage the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other health and safety measures as we slowly resume some sense of normalcy here in Hall County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.