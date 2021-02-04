Hall County leaders gave the go-ahead last week on a controversial residential project in the Braselton area.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to approve a rezoning request for 40 acres at 7285 Spout Springs Rd. Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc., requested a rezoning from agricultural residential to planned residential development.
The project was initially proposed to have 274 apartment units and 124 townhomes. But the approved project was scaled down to include 225 townhomes and no apartments.
The development was opposed by several area residents who cited concerns with density; lack of conformity with the character of surrounding developments; and traffic.
One resident, Dwight Peugh, told the commission that the local infrastructure can’t accommodate the current traffic flow.
“We’ve been here 11 years and we’ve seen a lot of growth in the area — which we’re not opposed to the growth at all — but the problem we’re having now is the infrastructure down here doesn’t seem to be able to hold all the traffic flow right now,” he said.
Peugh added he’s largely concerned about public safety and the ability for first responders to get to the scene of an emergency.
“I’m afraid that if somebody needed help, and with the additional traffic, they wouldn’t get it,” he said.
The rezoning was ultimately approved unanimously with a number of conditions. Several audience members expressed their dissatisfaction with the vote with some saying “Boo” or “No way.”
Holt Persinger, who spoke for the development, said it will likely take a year to start construction and said there’s an estimated six-year buildout.
