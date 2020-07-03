Hall County leaders recently adopted its FY202 budget, which will run through June 30, 2021.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners adopted the budget Thursday, June 25.
The 2020 General Fund millage rate was reduced from 5.098 mills to 4.853 mills, representing a full rollback due to revaluation. The Fire Fund millage rate remains at 2.65 mills for unincorporated residents and 4.08 for incorporated residents. Other tax service districts millage rates include Emergency Services at 0.571 mills, Development Services at 1.005 mills and Parks & Leisure at 0.364 mills, all of which remain the same as the 2019 rates.
"Even with projected revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this balanced budget still supports the long-term goals of Hall County," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "Our ability to continue providing effective and efficient services in the midst of this current health crisis is direct a reflection of conservative fiscal management by both staff and elected officials."
The General Fund budget is $99.9 million and includes major functions of the government, including public safety, judicial, general government and libraries. In addition to the General Fund, the Fire Fund, and three other tax service districts, the total county budget includes other operating and capital funds that are self-supported by user fees and other revenue sources. The total county budget for all funds is $269.8 million.
"After thoughtful discussions and careful planning, we have recommended a budget that will continue to move the County forward in a positive direction," said Hall County Financial Services Director Dena Bosten.
Hall County held a public hearing on the FY 2021 budget on June 11 prior to budget adoption.
The FY 2021 budget is available at www.hallcounty.org.
