Hall County has been selected as one of 18 communities nationwide to submit a final application for the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program Grant from the National Park Service for Butler Park.
If awarded, Hall County would receive up to $633,231 in grant funding to construct the new 13-acre park, located on Athens Street in Gainesville. The proposed amenities could include a new playground, pavilion, restrooms, basketball court, splash pad, parking, exercise/nature trails, signage, landscaping, utilities and lighting.
"We are excited to continue moving forward with this project, which will provide a much needed place for Hall County residents to exercise, play and relax. County staff will continue to work closely with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to complete the next steps of the process to secure this valuable grant funding," said Jeff Stowe, Hall County Commissioner, District 4.
Hall County staff will now work with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to submit the final application to the National Park Service for consideration.
The funding is part of $11.7 million in federal dollars allocated to benefit communities underserved by parks and other outdoor recreation opportunities.
The ORLP program grew out of a 2014 Congressional directive to create a nationally competitive grant program to complement the 54-year old Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) State Assistance Program. Both programs are administered by the National Park Service.
