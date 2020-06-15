Hall County is continuing its phased-in reopening this week.
Beginning June 15, Hall County Parks & Leisure playground equipment, restroom facilities and pavilions have reopened. Citizens may also book appointments to play pickle ball and basketball at Hall County's three community centers. Baseball and softball fields may be used for practice on a first come, first served basis.
"Parks & Leisure staff will sanitize the playground equipment, restrooms and pavilions three times per day. We encourage those enjoying our parks, facilities and greenspace to continue to practice social distancing," said Mike Little, Hall County Parks & Leisure Director.
Additionally, the Hall County Library System will begin allowing the public to use its computers on an appointment-only basis. Citizens can also make appointments to conduct genealogy research at the North Hall Technology Center, notary services at the Gainesville branch, proctoring at the Murrayville Library and passport application services at the Blackshear Place branch.
"By using appointments, we can provide citizens with many of the valuable tools our libraries have to offer while limiting the amount of contact between individuals," said Lisa MacKinney, Hall County Library System Director.
Other Hall County facilities have reopened in limited capacities in the past month. The Hall County Government Center continues to operate on an appointment basis, though citizens may still attend public meetings, such as the Hall County Board of Commissioners and Planning Commission meetings, without an appointment. The Hall County Animal Shelter has also opened for appointments, where citizens can adopt pets and conduct other business with shelter staff.
"Hall County leadership is continuing to analyze this ever-changing public health issue, and, in a prudent manner, will determine how to best reopen government facilities for full public access in the coming weeks," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "Obviously, this will be done carefully and thoughtfully in order to protect the health and welfare of our employees and the public."
Citizens are still encouraged to conduct business remotely if possible. Many forms of business can be conducted via online conferencing platforms, email or phone.
