Hall County leaders recently rejected a request to allow an apartment development in the Braselton area.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday, Aug. 27, to deny a rezoning request from Rochester and Associates, Inc., for 30.7 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. The group had requested a planned residential development zoning to allow 350 apartment units in 13 buildings.
Developers faced a force of opposition at the Hall County meeting, who applauded when the denial vote was taken.
Leaders of Braselton area subdivisions voiced their opposition to the project during public comment. And an online petition opposing the project amassed over 2,100 signatures.
RESORT COMMUNITY, NEEDED HOUSING
Brian Rochester, who spoke for the application, said the development would be geared towards millennials and active adults looking for a “lock-and-leave” residence with less maintenance. He added the development would be more of a “resort” community, rather than a traditional apartment complex.
Opponents disagreed.
“Brian calls this a resort, but it’s far from a resort,” said Heath West. “His job is to do exactly what he’s doing. He’s gonna put lipstick on this pig, but at the end of the day, it’s still a pig.”
Rochester also stressed the need for housing for the area’s workforce, specifically citing the hospital and medical offices.
“There is a definite need for housing for those workers,” he said.
But West said he spoke with leaders from Noble Vines, a nearby apartment community, and said only five hospital workers live in that development.
Still, Rochester argued that Noble Vines — which recently opened — is already full, proving the need for the development in the area.
“If we don’t need it, why is an apartment complex next to this (Noble Vines) already full at capacity if it’s not needed,” Rochester said.
TRAFFIC, PROPERTY VALUES
Opponents also voiced concerns with increased traffic on Thompson Mill Rd., along with the potential impact the development would have on their property values.
“I’ve heard and heard how this is going to destroy our property values,” said Rochester. “I’ve heard that over and over again and I’ve never seen the property values go down in South Hall as this growth has happened.”
Rochester noted there was past opposition against existing developments, including Reunion and the Village at Deaton Creek, which he said were both criticized for their lot sizes.
Opponent Joy Basham said comparing the impact of those single-family developments to a multi-family project is like comparing “apples and oranges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.