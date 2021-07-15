Due to a technical issue, phone lines at the Hall County Government Center and Hall County Courthouse are unable to receive incoming, external phone calls at this time. Outbound and internal phone calls and emails remain functional.
Temporary phone lines have been established for those needing to do business over the phone:
Hall County Courts – (770) 533-7909
Hall County Government Center – (770) 531-7167
Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office (a.k.a. the “Tag Office”) – (770) 718-3296
Citizens are reminded that many forms of business can be handled online, including renewing a vehicle tag, browsing adoptable pets and paying property taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.