Most Hall County Government facilities, including the Hall County Government Center, will end appointment-only operations beginning March 1.
“We are continuing to see COVID-19 statistical data improve for the Hall County community,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we have carefully monitored that data and believe this is the right next step as we provide crucial services to our citizens.”
The government center transitioned into an appointment-only based operation earlier this year as the number of COVID-19 cases trended upward. The facility’s available hours for appointment were then expanded in mid-February as COVID-19 cases in the county went down.
Beginning March 1, the Hall County Government Center will be fully accessible to the public without an appointment. Individuals who choose to do so may still book an appointment at the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office, as that particular department will continue to offer appointments as an option. To book an appointment at the tax commissioner’s office, call 770-531-6960.
Hall County community centers will resume normal operating hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, only requiring appointments for the use of fitness rooms and walking tracks. This will include the full reopening of the North Hall Technology Center, located inside the North Hall Community Center, which has been open only for appointments and curbside service.
The Hall County Animal Shelter and Hall County Extension Office will remain open for appointments only for the time being.
“As always, we will continue to closely monitor local COVID-19 data and will make further adjustments to these operations as may be warranted,” Connell said. “The health and safety of our citizens, visitors and employees remains our highest priority.”
