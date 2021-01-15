Many Hall County government facilities will remain open for appointments only until further notice.
“We have continued to monitor data from national, state and local health officials and believe continuing to operate in this manner will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community while allowing us to maintain the delivery of government services to our citizens," said Hall County Administrator Jock Connell.
A complete list of departments available for appointment-only services, along with contact information and current operating hours, is available at www.hallcounty.org.
Citizens can schedule an appointment by calling 770-535-8288. Appointments must be booked by 5 p.m. the day prior to the day of the requested appointment.
