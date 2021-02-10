Hall County plans to expand its appointment-only service hours at the county government center and libraries.
“Over the past few weeks, the COVID-19 statistical data has decreased for the Hall County community,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. “Given this information, in addition to the numerous social distancing practices that are in place at the government center, we are carefully expanding our appointment-only hours to 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Monday, Feb. 15.”
The government center transitioned into an appointment-only based operation earlier this year as the number of COVID-19 cases trended upward.
“The appointment-only model has allowed us to careful manage the number of people in our facility at any given time, affording us the opportunity to carefully clean and disinfect areas of the building frequented by the public,” said Connell. “We will continue to closely monitor local COVID-19 data and will make further adjustments to our operations as necessary.”
A complete list of departments available for appointment-only services can be found at www.hallcounty.org. That is also where a complete listing of contact information by department can be found for citizens with specific questions or concerns. Citizens can schedule an appointment by calling 770-535-8288.
The Hall County Library System will reopen all of its branches for normal operations on Monday, Feb. 15, with the exception of the North Hall Technology Center, which will remain open for appointment only and curbside service until further notice. More information is available at www.hallcountylibrary.org or 770-532-3311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.