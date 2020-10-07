Hall County government networks were the recent target of a ransomware attack, causing phone service interruption.
"As soon as it occurred, the county began working to investigate the cause, to restore operations, and determine the effects of the incident," according to a news release.
The county is using third-party cyber-security professionals to assist with the recovery.
"The safety and security of the public and County employees remains our top priority. We are working around the clock to work through this ransomware cyberattack and ask for the public’s patience as we implement business continuity measures," the news release added.
Emergency services were not disrupted. Public safety personnel are still available for citizens with emergencies or a need for assistance.
"At this time, there is no evidence to show that citizen or employee data has been compromised," the news release added. "However, citizens and employees are encouraged to take precautionary measures to monitor and protect their personal information.
"While some applications are disabled as the county works to resolve this incident, business continuity measures have been implemented."
Updates will be provided through the official Hall County website as they become available.
