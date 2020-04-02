The Hall County Board of Commissioners adopted a stay at home order at a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon in another move to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Hall County community.
"We have been actively working with public health experts, Hall County staff and many other local agencies to protect the health and wellness of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic," Hall County Commission Chairman Richard Higgins said. "This is simply the latest measure we've put in place in order to help slow the spread of the virus."
Several weeks ago, the BOC passed a resolution encouraging citizens to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the White House regarding social distancing and good hygiene measures and encouraging citizens to stay at home. The board later passed a second resolution limiting restaurants and bars to take-out orders only. The BOC also adopted a joint resolution with Northeast Georgia Health System and the City of Gainesville, encouraging the public to stay home for 14 days.
A copy of the most recently adopted resolution regarding the stay at home order can be found here.
The order makes exceptions for essential businesses, but those businesses are encouraged to adhere to the CDC and White House's social distancing guidelines. Such businesses include healthcare operations, grocery stores, convenience stores, news media, gas stations, auto supply and auto repair shops, banks, and restaurants that offer delivery, takeout or drive-thru service. For a complete list, refer to the order.
Essential governmental functions and essential infrastructure are also exempt from the order, including public works construction, private construction and related activities, utilities, telecommunications and solid waste services. First responders, emergency management personnel, 911 dispatchers, court personnel, law enforcement personnel and others who perform essential services are exempt from the order.
"I want to thank the citizens for their trust in us and for their cooperation as we navigate this unprecedented outbreak together," said Higgins.
Details about these measures, the closure of Hall County facilities and more information regarding Hall County's response to COVID-19 can be found at ready.hallcounty.org.
