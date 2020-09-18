The Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office recently issued approximately 91,060 tax statements for real and personal property. Hall County 2020 property tax statements were mailed Sept. 16 and are due Nov. 15.
The county offers five ways to pay.
The preferred method is through online payment at hallcountytax.org.
"Online payment methods include E-Check ($1.50 flat fee) and debit/credit card (2.5% of amount plus $.30 per transaction)," the county said in a news release. "The county accepts American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa. The newest method of payment is with PayPal Credit, which provides a 6-month interest free, same-as-cash option to pay your property tax bill. The PayPal Credit Payment Option is a line of credit and is interest-free for six months if paid in full."
Another option is payment by mail, using the return envelope provided with the statement, to P.O. Box 1579, Gainesville, GA 30503.
Clerks are also ready to assist in the call center with credit and debit card payments at 770-531-6950.
Citizens may also utilize the drop box located in front of the main doors of the Hall County Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-office payments will be limited to exact cash payments only. All other payments will be directed to use our drop box where a receipt can be mailed/emailed to the taxpayer if requested.
"For properties that changed ownership during the year, whoever owns a property on Jan. 1 of each year is responsible for that year's property tax," the news release said. "If property is purchased/sold after Jan. 1, it is the responsibility of the buyer and seller to determine who will pay the owed tax by the due date. Please refer to the closing documents or the closing attorney to determine tax liability for the current year.
"For property owners with property tax escrow accounts, tax information is made available to mortgage companies; however, the property owner is responsible for ensuring taxes are paid by the due date."
The Hall County Tax Commissioner's website, hallcountytax.org, has up-to-date information on property tax payments on all parcels.
The Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office is open Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If there are any questions or if assistance is needed, contact the Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office by phone at 770-531-6950, fax 770-531-7111 or email propertytax@hallcounty.org or text 1-833-602-8497
