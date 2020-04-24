Although Hall County libraries are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, access to books — and a myriad of other resources — are still available to the public online.
"Now more than ever, we're living in a digital age," Hall County Library System Director Lisa MacKinney said. "The library has been digital for a number of years, and we hope this unusual set of circumstances provides an opportunity for people to rediscover their local library in a new, updated way."
The digital resources available on the Hall County Library System's website include:
- hoopla — a digital website/app allowing free downloads of e-books, audiobooks, comics, music and movies.
- Tutor.com — provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help and test preparation to K-12th grade students, plus early college students and adult learners.
- ReferenceUSA — an online reference and research tool providing cardholders access to in-depth information on U.S. businesses and residents.
- GALILEO — Georgia's virtual library, which has full text magazines, books, language learning and more.
- Zinio — a service providing online access to a variety of magazines such as Newsweek, Parents, Smithsonian, Kiplinger's and more.
- One Click Digital — offers a variety of popular e-books and downloadable audiobooks.
MacKinney said these digital offerings are free to Hall County Library cardholders.
"There's a number of other online offerings that typically have a cost associated with them that we are currently offering free of charge," she said.
Those resources include ancestry.com's Library Edition, downloadable coloring pages from Dover Press and free Spectrum broadband and wi-fi access for students at home, just to name a few.
"The library has so many offerings beyond books," MacKinney said. "This is a great time to visit the library's website and learn a new language, explore new career opportunities or binge watch a T.V. series."
More information about all of these online offerings can be found at www.hallcountylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.