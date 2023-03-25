A Gainesville man was killed Saturday (March 25) when his ultralight aircraft crashed in northern Hall County, according to law enforcement officials.
Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the 75-year-old pilot died when his AR1 gyroplane went down in a hay field on private property on Clarks Bridge Road just north of Glade Farm Road. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m.
