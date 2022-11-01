Hall County has announced Brent Holloway as its new director of Parks and Community Services, according to a press release.
Holloway has served as the assistant director of parks and leisure since January 2022. The director position has been vacant since the passing of former Director Mike Little in late June.
“Brent has a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw from to serve in this new role,” county administrator Jock Connell said. “He has worked passionately to provide services to Hall County residents in every role he’s held, and we know he will continue to provide that same level of dedication.”
Holloway is a certified parks and recreation professional who started part-time with the county in 2013 while completing his Business degree with Georgia Southwestern. Holloway moved to a full-time role with the county as an athletics coordinator upon graduation in 2015, and in 2017 became the facility coordinator for Mulberry Creek Community Center before assuming the role of assistant director.
“What I appreciate most about this opportunity is the chance to play a tangible role in improving the quality of life for the people of Hall County. My wife and I have made our home here, we’re raising our kids here, our community is here, and our parks and community services offer a way to give back,” Holloway said. “I’m sincerely humbled by this opportunity. No one can replace our previous director, Mike Little, and what he meant to our department and the people whose lives he touched through his work, but he left a great staff of incredible people in place and we’re looking forward to carrying on his legacy of service.”
Holloway lives in Hall County with his wife and two daughters.
He holds bachelor's degrees in Psychology from Northwestern State University and Business with a concentration in Accounting from Georgia Southwestern.
Holloway’s first day as director will be Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.