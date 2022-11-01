Hall Co.

Hall County has announced Brent Holloway as its new director of Parks and Community Services, according to a press release.

Holloway has served as the assistant director of parks and leisure since January 2022. The director position has been vacant since the passing of former Director Mike Little in late June.

