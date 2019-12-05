Hall County has named Barry Shaw as the new captain of the Hall County Marshal's Office.
Shaw most recently served as zone commander for the Atlanta Police Department's 2nd Precinct, which encompassed the northern end of the city. He also served as the commander of APD's Code Enforcement Section during his nearly 30-year career with the department.
"Barry's breadth of experience with both code enforcement and law enforcement in a growing community will undoubtedly be advantageous to Hall County as our area continues to grow and develop," said Hall County Planning & Development Director Sarah McQuade.
Shaw's first day on the job with Hall County was Monday, Nov. 25.
