Hall County residents looking to dispose of a few old tires have a chance to do so free of charge on Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18.
The Hall County Landfill is hosting "Tire Amnesty Days," allowing Hall County residents to dispose of up to 10 tires with the costs covered by a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
"We are excited to provide the residents of Hall County with a chance to legally and safely dispose of their old tires, ensuring they don't end up getting tossed into the woods or the grass along County right-of-way," said Johnnie Vickers, Hall County Solid Waste Manager.
Tires must be 20-inches or less in diameter and not attached to a wheel. Tractor-trailer, farm and agricultural tires will not be accepted.
