The Hall County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at their voting meeting Thursday, giving the county administrator the authority to implement a vaccine incentive program for county employees.
“We want to see as many of our employees as possible vaccinated against COVID-19,” Hall County Board of Commissioners chairman Richard Higgins said. “Our hope is that this incentive helps improve the health and safety of our workforce overall as we continue to provide essential services to the public.”
Hall County employees who have received both shots in the series or one shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Sept. 30, 2021 and are able to provide the associated documentation to Hall County human resources by specified dates will receive a one-time $500 cash incentive. Employees who received their vaccine prior to the launch of the incentive program will also be eligible for the $500 cash incentive.
“We want to exhaust every opportunity for our employees to get the vaccine should they choose to do so or deem it appropriate to do so,” said Hall County Administrator Jock Connell.
The incentive will be paid for using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
More information regarding vaccine information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website.
