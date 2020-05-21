A number of Hall County Government offices that have reopened for appointments only amid the COVID-19 pandemic will close to the public again for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25. The holiday closures include Hall County's administrative offices, courts, recycling center, landfill and HCG Family Health Center.
In addition, early voting, which is currently being held at Gainesville Exploration Academy on McEver Road in order to comply with social distancing guidelines, will also be suspended in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Essential public safety and public works personnel will continue service as usual during the holiday. Hall County's compactor sites will also remain open.
Meanwhile, closures to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue for the following Hall County Government facilities:
- community centers
- libraries (open for curbside service)
- parks pavilions, restrooms and playgrounds
- Senior Life Center
- Hall County Animal Shelter (adoptions available by appointment only)
Hall County officials are continuing to monitor the nationwide health crisis and are making plans to reopen these facilities as warranted by public health trends and data. The public will be notified as plans are made to reopen these facilities.
In the meantime, citizens are encouraged to continue conducting County business on Hall County's website, www.hallcounty.org, if at all possible. Online motor vehicle services, including vehicle registration renewals, the payment of insurance fines, etc. are all available via the "Online Payments" button on the website. That's also where citizens can pay their property tax, renew their business license, and more.
The County's website can also be used to print an absentee ballot application or file property tax exemptions. Taxpayers should note that the deadline for filing a Homestead and Freeport Exemption has been extended to June 15.
The homepage of the website also includes a "Departments" heading where citizens can find links to individual County departments' contact information in order to contact a department specifically and determine whether or not their Hall County business can be conducted without an in-person visit.
