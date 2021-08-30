Hall County’s administrative offices, courts, community centers, animal shelter and libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
Essential public safety and public works personnel will continue service as usual during the holiday.
The compactor sites will remain open; however, the Hall County Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed. Many county services are always available online: residents can renew a vehicle tag, find a new pet, pay taxes, and more at hallcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.