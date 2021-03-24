The Hall County Board of Commissioners, in coordination with staff at the University of North Georgia (UNG) and District 2 Public Health, will open a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site to increase the number of vaccination opportunities made available to the Hall County community.
According to Hall County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Ramsey, vaccinations will be offered at the UNG Gainesville Campus Hugh Mills Physical Education Center beginning April 6.
“The university has offered the full use of their gym and parking area through Aug. 1,” Ramsey said. “They are very excited for the opportunity to host the location and are providing the site at no charge.”
Ramsey said Hall County Emergency Management officials and representatives from District 2 Public Health are working to lay out logistical needs and staffing for the site in order for it to operate Mondays through Fridays.
“Residents who have second-dose appointments scheduled from now until April 12 at the current facility, Chicopee Woods Agriculture Center, will be vaccinated at Chicopee Woods,” said Dr. Zachary Taylor with District 2 Public Health. “After April 12, all second-dose vaccinations will be administered at UNG.”
More information about the new vaccination site, including how to sign-up for a vaccine, will be released as it becomes available.
“It’s a wonderful thing when we see our community work together in order to protect the health of our citizens,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said. “Our deep appreciation to the University of North Georgia and District 2 Public Health cannot be overstated. Thank you for your partnership.”
UNG President Bonita Jacobs echoed those sentiments.
“Increasing the availability of vaccine opportunities is critically important, and we are extremely pleased to partner with Hall County Government and District 2 Public Health to serve as a mass vaccination site for our community,” she said.
UNG’s Hugh Mills Physical Education Center is located at 3820 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood. For directions on how to access the location visit https://go.ung.edu/physical-ed-center.
