All Hall County libraries, as well as Hall County Parks and Leisure programming, including classes, athletic practices, games and other events, will be suspended for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Allen Creek Soccer Complex and Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center will also close during that same time period.
In addition, all Hall County community centers will also close for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16; however, North Hall Community Center and East Hall Community Center will remain open for the sole purpose of early voting on Saturday, March 14, and Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20. Spout Springs Library will also remain open for the sole purpose of early voting during those same dates.
The reopening of these facilities will be re-evaluated prior to the end of this two week period.
Although library book drops will remain closed, all library fines incurred during the closure of these facilities will be waived. A large inventory of online resources, such as audiobooks, e-books, music and videos is always available through the Hall County Library System's website at www.hallcountylibrary.org.
All Hall County Parks and Leisure outdoor, passive parks will remain open until further notice. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing while using those parks per the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations.
"We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as we work diligently with community partners to ensure we are making the most prudent decisions when it comes to keeping the public safe and well," said Hall County Administrator Jock Connell.
